Stalker Arrested After Climbing Taylor Swift’s Roof, Ringing Her Doorbell For An Hour

Celebrity infatuation is something we all deal with at one time or another. Most people grow out of it by the end of their teen years, and still, others just can’t seem to shake it off at all.

Unfortunately, 29-year-Mohammed Jaffar seems to fall into the latter category.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to reports, Jaffar was arrested on March 6th and charged with stalking and burglary for constantly showing up at country-songstress-turned-pop-starlet Taylor Swifts New York apartment.

Jaffar allegedly showed up at Swift’s place five times in a span of just about two months. One day he started ringing the apartment buzzer and held the button down for an entire hour. He then apparently went back the very next day and held the button down for another 45 minutes.

He’s also accused of climbing to the roof of the apartment and, per a source, ‘lurking in singing star’s alleyway and launching creepy campaign’ to get her attention.

“The bravest thing I ever did was… run.” Performing Better Man tonight for the first time, sending so much love and gratitude to @littlebigtown ❤ @gettyentertainment A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:03am PST

In addition to being physically invasive and trespassing, Jaffer made an estimated 59 calls to Swift’s management office, rudely demanding that they allow him to meet her.

Swift’s publicist has not offered an official statement at this time, however, New York City Judge David Frey reportedly signed off on a restraining order with bans Jaffar from having or pursuing any contact with Swift.

Taylor has a storied history of writing songs about men that do her wrong, so maybe if Jaffar is lucky he’ll at least get to inspire her to pen one about him.

More news:

[H/T: The Sun]