Sports Commentator And Former Adult Actress Mia Khalifa Reveals Wild Gym Selfie With Bill Belichick Caption

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa shared a wildly steamy gym selfie that will make your jaw drop. The 24-year-old sports commentator took to Instagram on Friday to share the photo, and used a Bill Belichick quote to top it off.

*bill belichick voice* NO. DAYS. OFF. #BirthdaySweatSesh #ThanksKelly @kellygeefit A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Khalifa captioned the snap: “*bill belichick voice* No. DAYS. OFF. #BirthdaySweatSesh #ThanksKelly @kellygeefit.”

In the pic, Khalifa is rocking a pair of skin-tight yoga pants and a matching sports bra that flaunts her busty figure. With her taut abs on full display, Khalifa snapped a mirror selfie after getting a workout on.

Only three hours after posting, Khalifa’s snap racked up more than 28k likes and hundreds of coments about how stunning she looks in the image.

When Mia Khalifa isn’t posting sexy gym selfies or throwing shade at NBA players, she spends a significant amount of time obliterating her haters.

In one instance, Mia totally destroyed one of her fans that got her face tattooed on his body!

Towards the end of January, Khalifa took to Instagram to post a photo of the man’s new ink and used the caption to bash her fan.

“First of all, you’re an idiot. Second of all, my eyebrows are uneven. Third of all, what kind of two-for-one special did you get this tattoo on? I look like I just crawled out of the depths of hell nose first. What kind of dumbass would permanently mark their body with this? This isn’t cool or flattering…you’re an idiot lol. Godo luck explaining this to any future significant others. Idiot.”

To keep up with Mia Khalifa, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Mia Khalifa’s racy Instagram photo?

