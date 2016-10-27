Split Trailer 2 Teases M. Night Shyamalan Twist

M. Night Shyamalan continues to seek directorial redemption with Split, another horror/thriller film that features X-Men’s James McAvoy as a deragned man suffering from 23 different mulitple personalities.

The first trailer for Split focused on introducing the film’s premise and antagonist: a girl named Casey (Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy) and her friends are abducted by Kevin (McAvoy) and held prisoner in his home. They soon learn that some of Kevin’s personalities are benevolent and helpful – others not so much. But all of the various personas seem to agree on one thing: There’s one persona, known as “The Beast,” who terrifies them all.

As you can see, this second trailer for Split goes on to tease us a bit more about this idea of “The Beast.” Based on voice over about mind/body connection from the psychiatrist played by Betty Buckely (Carrie, Oz) and some of the final footage included in the trailer, it seems “The Beast” isn’t just a mental persona of Kevin’s: he’s a physical transformation that may give the disturbed man a disturbing amound of physical agility and strength.

…Thanks to these creepy trailers and some recent rumors about a big, mind-blowing “Shyamalan Twist Ending” to this film, Split has become one of the more anticipated films we want to see in in the early months of 2017.

Split will be in theaters on January 20, 2017.