Spend Halloween Night In A Coffin At Dracula’s Castle

Been looking for a wildly spooky new way to spend Halloween this year? Well search no more because you can now spend a night sleeping in a coffin at Dracula’s Transylvanian castle on October 31 this year thanks to Airbnb.

The company is running a global competition to win the chance to stay at the creepy castle. The winners will be invited to recreate the story of the protagonist Jonathan Harker from the iconic novel about Wallachian prince Vlad Dracula, or Vlad The Impaler.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s how Airbnb describes the creepy experience: “A horse-drawn carriage carries you swiftly through Transylvania as the sun sets towards the horizon, heralding the hours of swooping bats and howling wolves. When you come around the final bend on the tree-lined road, you’ll catch a glimpse of Bran Castle. This misty mountain-top manor is home for the night. The chill that suddenly fills the carriage is not the evening mist, it’s a fear older than the forests now grown up around the castle rock. This is the lair of vampires, and you cannot leave until dawn.”

The great grandnephew of Bram Stoker, who based his 19-th century novel on the exact location, will be hosting the person, and their guest, that can provide the best explanation of what they would say to Dracula in a “face-to-fang” meeting.

The winner and their guest are invited to sleep in one of the velvet-lined Dracula coffins at the castle, but there is a list of house rules. The restrictions include no garlic or garlic-scented items allowed, must close all curtains before sunrise, and you must refrain from placing anything in a cross formation.

While more than 630,000 tourists vists the castle per year, this is the first time that people will be able to sleep in the castle on Halloween night since 1948.

To enter the contest to spend Halloween night in Dracaula’s castle, enter the competition at this link. But hurry, submissions will only be accepted until October 26. Also, no need to worry if you aren’t a resident of Romania. The contest winners will be given an economy class trip to Bran, Romania with transport between the airport in Romania and Bran Castle.

The sponsors of the contest are Airbnb Ireland, The Watermarque Building, South Lotts Road, Dublin 4, Ireland (“Airbnb”), and Bran Castle Str. General Traian Mosoiu.

Would you want to spend Halloween night this year sleeping in a coffin at Dracula’s castle?

[H/T Newser, Airbnb]