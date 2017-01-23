Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other

When their relationship first began, Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas attempted to keep the relationship low-key and avoided confirming things to the public. As it becomes more and more evident that the two have an adorable romantic relationship, the duo has let their guard down when it comes to public displays of affection.

Despite their attempts to stay coy, when they’re out in public and going about their normal lives, the pair keeps getting caught showing their affection. A recent outing even featured Sophie wearing a shirt with Joe’s face as a baby emblazoned across it, all while spending time with the man himself.

showing her love for boyfriend #JoeJonas' band #DNCE

Hoping to get an answer once and for all, Extra host Mario Lopez addressed all the rumors point blank at the Golden Globe Awards by saying, “I can’t believe you’re going out with Joe.” Her response was adorably humble.

The star was able to laugh off the insinuations and change the subject after saying, “I don’t know who you’re talking about.”

Despite playing coy, she did make sure to point out, “I’m very happy.”

Do you hope the two make their relationship public or do you enjoy seeing the two play coy about their private lives? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Elite Daily]