Sofia Vergara Is Totally Unimpressed With The Outfit Her Husband Picked Out For Her

Sofia Vergara is less than impressed with the outfit her husband picked out for her.

The 44-year-old Modern Family star posted a photo to Instagram of her wearing a PittsburghSteelers outfit, a choice courtesy of her husband Joe Manganiello.



But Vergara wasn’t thrilled.

“When u ask your husband to pull for you a cute weekend outfit 😂😂😂 #Imstayingin,” Vergara posted to her Instagram, with a face that said “I’m not having it.”

Vergara earlier talked about her husband’s obsessions with the Steelers.

“He’s not a fan. He’s, like, obsessed,” she told Jimmy Fallon on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He’s like a sick person. … I think it’s one of the most important things in his life. It’s not just football, it’s the Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Now, it seems, Manganiello is trying to make Vergara a Steelers fan too.

