Sons Of Anarchy Star Is Finally Returning To Television

Sons Of Anarchy ended its emotional run over two years ago, but fans of the show have remained extremely loyal since. In between binging the series for a second or third time, many viewers will watch anything featuring the stars of SOA.

Tommy Flanagan – who played Chibs on all seven seasons of the series – hasn’t been in the spotlight since the show ended. Aside from a couple of small TV roles, and a few indie films, it’s been tough to catch Flanagan in anything.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was announced today that Flanagan will once again have a main role on television, as the actor has been cast in a major role on NBC‘s Redliners.

Deadline reported that Flanagan was given an important role in the Redliners pilot, which will hopefully air on NBC this fall. The report also gave a short synopsis of the show, and a little more info regarding Flanagan’s character.

Written by Shaun Cassidy and Kelly Sue DeConnick and directed by Jason Ensler, Redliners mixes humor, romance and espionage in the tone of Mr. And Mrs. Smith. It follows a pair of former operatives, Anne (Hannah Ware) and Holt (Jerod Haynes), who get re-activated and drawn into a larger conspiracy while attempting to maintain their undercover lives. The project hails from Universal TV and studio-based David Janollari Entertainment. Flanagan will play Angus Cochrane, a charismatic, handsome, and seductive mobster and ex-husband to Anne (Ware).

Sons Of Anarchy is also planning a return to TV this fall, with the show’s first spin-off series nabbing a pilot order at FX.

UP NEXT: Rivera Talks Mayans MC Future

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this April in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Edward James Olmos.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

More MAYANS MC News:

Casting Reveals Link To SOA / Emilio Rivera’s Role Revealed / Kurt Sutter Set To Direct Mayans MC