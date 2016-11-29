Sons Of Anarchy To Air On NBC Universo In Spanish

For all the Sons of Anarchy fans, you will now be given the chance to watch the incredible series all over again when it airs on NBC Universo in Spanish. Early in 2017, the network will be airing the first 13 episodes from season one, according to Variety.

Show creator Kurt Sutter took to Twitter to post about the exciting news. Sutter wrote: “‘Sons of Anarchy’ to Air in Spanish on NBC Universo in 2017.”

‘Sons of Anarchy’ to Air in Spanish on NBC Universo in 2017 https://t.co/4h9YmkKq2t via @varietylatino — kurt sutter (@sutterink) November 29, 2016

In a press release, Kurt Sutter said: “I love that this is finally happening. At its core, Sons of Anarchy is a show about family. And the Latino culture, like no other culture I know of, is rooted so deeply in the bonds of family.”

Bringing the hit FX series to the Spanish-speaking population might just be the perfect introduction to a new audience for the upcoming SOA spin-off show, Mayans MC.

Sons of Anarchy stars Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal, Theo Rossi, Tommy Flanagan, Maggie Siff, and Ron Perlman.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

FX’s original series, Sons of Anarchy, is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones that explores a notorious outlaw motorcycle club’s (MC) desire to protect its livelihood while ensuring that their simple, sheltered town of Charming, California remains exactly that, charming. The MC must confront threats from drug dealers, corporate developers, and overzealous law officers. Behind the MC’s familial lifestyle and legally thriving automotive shop is a ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. The seduction of money, power, and blood.

Many of the fans shared their excitement with Kurt Sutter after he posted the news about SOA coming to NBC Universo.

@sutterink @VarietyLatino I LOVE Sons so much I watch it over and over would love for it to come back any chance of that ever happen — Lulu burns (@rocki_lawson) November 29, 2016

@sutterink @VarietyLatino dude this show is so awesome. I am midway into season 3 on Netflix I can’t believe it took me so long to start — Vol 4ever 4ever Vol (@XxBenjamin019xX) November 29, 2016

Do you plan on watching Sons of Anarchy on NBC Universo?

