Sons Of Anarchy Star Kim Coates Getting ACTRA National Award Of Excellence

Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates is going to be honored with the 2017 Alliance of Canadien Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) National Award of Excellence for his career achievements and contribution to Canada’s entertainment industry.

Coates, a 58-year-old Saskatoon native, will be recognized on January 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kim Coates is a seasoned actor who built his career in Canada,” Ferne Downey, ACTRA National President, said. “From his Saskatoon theatre roots to his breakout in the U.S. as a series lead in Sons of Anarchy, Kim is a deeply gifted, soulful actor and a wonderful advocate for Canadian culture. We are thrilled to honor an ACTRA member who flies his maple leaf so proudly.”

Kim Coates has a slew of acting credits under his belt. He has appeared in films such as Black Hawk Down, Waterworld, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Silent Hill, and Pearl Harbor. Coates has also appeared on several television shows including Sons of Anarchy, Entourage, CSI, and Prison Break.

Coates received Gemini nominations for his role in the TV movie Dead Silence as well as his turn in the TV series The Outer Limits. He garnered a best performance Canadian Screen Award nomination for the first Goon movie.

In addition to his roles in TV and film, Coates has appeared in over 50 plays in North America. At age 27, he was the youngest actor to play Macbeth on the Stratford stage. Two years later, he replaced Aidan Quinn as Stanley Kowalski on the Broadway production of A Streetcar Named Desire, according to ACTRA.

SOA creator Kurt Sutter took to social media to congratulate Kim Coates for the award. Sutter wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations brothers, you deserve this and more.”

Congratulations brother, you deserve this and more. https://t.co/gNiz5ldvEW — kurt sutter (@sutterink) November 30, 2016

Past ACTRA National Award of Excellence recipients include Kiefer Sutherland, Bruce Greenwood, Neve Campbell, Leslie Nielsen, and Jason Priestley.

ACTRA represents 23,000 Canadian TV, film, and radio performers.

Congratulations to Kim Coates for his outstanding achievements in film, television, and theater!

MORE Sons of Anarchy: Sons Of Anarchy To Air On NBC Universo In Spanish / Sons Of Anarchy Star Wants To Return For Mayans MC Spinoff / Kurt Sutter Reveals Mayans MC Details, Unveils Sons Of Anarchy Thanksgiving Picture / Sons Of Anarchy Creator Launches New Comic Series / Emilio Rivera Reveals Toughest Scene He Had To Film / Supposed Mayans MC Star Says He May Not Be Involved After All

[H/T Twitter: Kurt Sutter]