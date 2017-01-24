Sons Of Anarchy Star Emilio Rivera Tells Fans What They Can Expect From Mayans MC

The world of Sons Of Anarchy is revving up for another big run, as spin-off series Mayans MC is in the early stages of production as we speak. The new motorcycle drama – from SOA creator Kurt Sutter – will be a Latino-driven show focusing on the family element that was so important to the original series.

Focusing on the Mayans Motorcycle Club – that was featured on Sons Of Anarchy – the new show is set to debut on FX this fall.

This week, former Sons Of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera helped kick-off the Spanish-lanuage version of the show on NBC Universo. During the event, Latina.com asked Rivera what fans could expect when Mayans MC hits TV screens.

He didn’t hold back, and promised fans that they’re in for a wild ride.

“I can tell you that Kurt Sutter has created another hit. Kurt is one of the best writers out there. I can tell you it’s going to be good. It’s going to be badass. It’s going to be all Latinos and it’s about time, you know. “

After the comment, Rivera admitted that he hadn’t been confirmed to appear in the show as of yet. His character, Marcus Alvarez, was the president of Mayans MC on Sons Of Anarchy. Even if he doesn’t hop onto the new series, he told fans what he’d like his character to do if he did make an appearance.

“If I was a part of it I would like to see him control all of California. As a character I want to be selfish, I want to control everything; I want to control the drugs; the prostitution, and the arms. I want everybody coming to me when they want something and I want it to be on my terms. Of course, by having that there has to be conflict and that’s would make the show great is if there’s a conflict.”

If this is the case, Alvarez could be the driving force behind many of Mayans MC‘s events – it could also set him up for a fairly villainous turn.

Hopefully, Rivera will be offered a role in the new series. It would be terribly difficult to picture the Mayans without him.

