Sons Of Anarchy Spin-Off Mayans MC Currently Casting Lead Roles

The news regarding the Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series Mayans MC has been few and far between, but there’s definitely a lot going on behind the scenes.

With a pilot for the series ordered at FX – and an expected Fall premiere date – Mayans MC is gearing up to film its first episode. The first bit of news, although slight, has finally surfaced online.

The new series is currently casting for its lead roles now.

An actor by the name of Ian Lassiter tweeted a video at creator Kurt Sutter on Monday afternoon. The video was a message to Sutter, saying that he’s the right guy to play the role of Raf in Mayans MC.

Lassiter stated that he had just auditioned with Sutter for the role, and he was posting this video as a follow-up. He goes on to describe why he’s great for the part. Keep in mind as you watch, the language in this video isn’t exactly safe for work.

Harold Perrineau, former star of Sons Of Anarchy, retweeted the message, sending it to a mainstream audience. Perrineau also replied to Lassiter and Sutter, telling the creator that he vouched for the actor’s talent.

Sons of Anarchy fans know that Kurt Sutter is one for a gritty underdog story, so this self-made man might have just boosted his chances at landing the role.

The intriguing thing about this video is learning the name Raf in regards to the show. Previously, the only character who had received a name was the main protagonist, EZ Reyes.

The fact that Raf does have a name this early on – and no other casting decisions have been announced – likely means that the role is a fairly important one.

With the casting process underway, there’s bound to be a slew of character details released very soon.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves