Sarah Bolger Talks New Mayans MC Role, Meeting Kurt Sutter For The First Time [Exclusive]

There aren’t a ton of details floating around regarding Mayans MC, but the new Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series has a ton of fans incredibly excited.

Well, to be fair, it’s not just the fans who are excited. None of the actors who have been cast in the series are afraid to let everyone know just how pumped they are to be a part of the project. Some of the guys cast as Mayan club members have been chatting about their excitement on Twitter, but the boys aren’t the only ones getting hype.

Sarah Bolger was recently announced as the first female lead of the series, and she can’t wait to get started on the show. When Bolger spent some time chatting with ComicBook about her current series, Into The Badlands, she talked a bit about her new role.

Bolger will be playing Emily, the childhood sweetheart of main character EZ Reyes – played by JD Pardo. While she couldn’t get into much detail about Mayans MC, Bolger had no problem talking about why she’s already so in love with the project.

“We’re under lock and key. So lips are sealed on all Mayan stuff. But all I can tell you is – I just think – after being such a fan of the show, it’s just an electric, brilliant new take on the motorcycle clubs. And with Mayans I think audience members who love Sons of Anarchy are going to be so happy. It’s just so good.”

Bolger isn’t just excited because the material is great, but she has a lot of trust in the man in charge.

“But I can just tell you Kurt Sutter is a genius and I was so nervous meeting him for the first time. Absolutely couldn’t find my breath walking into the room and just had to get it together. Cause Sons of Anarchy is so smartly written and it’s so aggressive and so brilliant. And all of those characters, I think Jax is just a brilliant lead, and all the characters are so watchable. I feel like he’s just gonna take all that genius and bring it over to Mayans in the best new way. Cause it feels new and it feels different to Sons of Anarchy. But also just very loyal to the show and I think fans will really enjoy it.”

If Bolger’s words are any indication, fans of Sons Of Anarchy are going to love what’s in store for Mayans MC.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this April in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Edward James Olmos.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.