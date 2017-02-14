Mayans MC Adds American Crime Star In Lead Role

Motorcycles are running hot, and the cast of the Sons Of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MC has just grown once again.

According to THR, Clayton Cardenas – a featured actor on American Crime – has been cast in the series. Cardenas will play Angel Reyes, a key part of the main Reyes family in the series.

Angel is a full-fledged member of the Mayans MC charter in Santo Padre, but he struggles with finding his place in the family.

This casting announcement makes the second in as many days for the new series. On Monday, veteran actor Edward James Olmos was given the role of Felipe Reyes – the patriarch of the Reyes family.

At this rate, much of the cast will likely be announced by the end of the week. The lead character of EZ Reyes has yet to be announced, although the pilot is set to begin filming sometime next month.

Cardenas is fairly new to Hollywood, but wowed audiences with his performance in the highly-celebrated American Crime.

Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is producing the new series, alongside Elgin James. James wrote the script for the pilot, and Sutter is set to direct the episode.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves