Sons Of Anarchy: Mayans MC Cast New Charter President

Mayans MC is taking the world of Sons Of Anarchy to Southern California, which means they’ll be introducing a charter of the club that wasn’t featured in the original series.

With a new club, a new Mayan President is inevitable. Emilio Rivera‘s character, Marcus Alvarez, remains the founder of the entire club, but the Santo Padre charter will be run by someone we’ve yet to meet.

According to Deadline, John Ortiz has been cast in the role. Ortiz’ character is named Esai ‘Taino’ Osorio, and he is the cousin of founder Marcus Alvarez.

The report gives a short bio of the new character:

Ortiz will play Esai “Taino” Osorio, President of Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter. A Mexi-Rican, born in the Bronx, then sent to Oakland to live with his cousin, Marcus Alvarez, Mayans MC founder and National President. Like his cousin, he is as smart as he is deadly.

This gives the series a surprising tie to Sons Of Anarchy, as it’s clear that Osorio lived in Northern California for some time. He likely interacted with the Sons more than once.

Ortiz’ credits include Silver Linings Playbook, Fast And Furious, and Togetherness.

This is the third casting announcement for the new series, following the addition of Edward James Olmos and Clayton Cardenas.

Stay tuned for more casting announcements, as the pilot is gearing up to shoot in LA in just a couple of weeks. If picked up as a series, Mayans MC will air on FX this fall.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves