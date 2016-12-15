Sons Of Anarchy: Kurt Sutter Shares Music Video Featuring Katey Sagal Bringing Back All The Nostalgia

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter posted a music video on social media featuring his wife and former star of the show, Katey Sagal. The clip will bring back all the nostalgia from the original FX series as the 62-year-old actress belts out a beautiful tune with the band behind the theme song for SOA.

Sutter shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “The Forrest Rangers have been moved by the spirit. And they’ve never sounded better. THE RELUCTANT APOSTLES @kateylous @owenpop new band, @reluctantapostles Follow, pledge, spread the word.”

The Forrest Rangers have been moved by the spirit. And they’ve never sounded better. THE RELUCTANT APOSTLES @kateylous @owenpop new band, @reluctantapostles Follow, pledge, spread the word. A video posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:35pm PST

For those who aren’t familiar with the show, the Forrest Rangers were the band featured in Sons of Anarchy. The group performed the theme song titled “This Life,” and was an ongoing musical muse for the series.

The Forrest Rangers have now teamed up with Katey Sagal in order to form a new group called The Reluctant Apostles.

On the band’s Pledge Music website, the band writes:

“We are Davey Faragher (Elvis Costello, Richard Thompson) on bass and vocals, Phil Shenale (Tori Amos, Jane’s Addiction) on keys, Billy Harvey (Patty Griffin, Charlie Mars) on guitar and vocals, Michael Urbano (Cracker, Smash Mouth) on drums, Bob Thiele on vocals and guitar, Jr. (Bonnie Raitt, Mavis & Pop Staples) and, of course, Katey Sagal, singing and playing guitar and percussion.”

The group stated that their record is a “passion project,” and that it is the comprised of the songs and music that the band members truly wanted to make.

If all this nostalgia of the band getting back together has you yearning for more music from SOA, take a trip down memory lane and listen to the theme song from the show below:

What was your favorite song from the Forrest Rangers on Sons of Anarchy?

