Did Sons Of Anarchy Casting Just Confirm Emilio Rivera’s Role In Mayans MC?

The new Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series Mayans MC has grown significantly over the last couple of days. Veteran actor Edward James Olmos was announced on Monday evening, and newcomer Clayton Cardenas was confirmed for a lead role on Tuesday.

Sons Of Anarchy fans seem to be excited about the casting news, but there’s still one question on everyone’s minds:

Is Emilio Rivera coming back?

Rivera played Marcus Alvarez throughout the original Sons Of Anarchy series, and the character was a major role in the story. Alvarez was the President of the Mayans MC charter in Oakland, as well as the founder of the entire club.

Rivera became the face for the Mayans, so fans thought it was only a matter of time before he was announced in the spin-off.

While nothing official has been released regarding his casting, a couple of recent events have seemed to confirm his involvement in the show.

After Clayton Cardenas was cast in the series, he posted a thank to the fans on Twitter. In it, he mentioned that he was excited to work with Rivera on the show.

Thank you to whomever made this. Excited to join #MayansMC and work with @emiliorivera48. And… https://t.co/iaWPKJXNc3 — Clayton Cardenas (@cardenasclayton) February 14, 2017

In addition to that, Rivera has also seemed to confirm his involvement. During an interview with K92 in Virginia, the actor was asked about Mayans MC. After the interviewers congratulated him on the new show, Rivera said that “we start filming in March.”

Sounds like it’s a pretty done deal at this point. It looks like Alvarez will return in Mayans MC.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves