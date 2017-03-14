Edward James Olmos Reveals ‘Difficult Subject Matter’ In Store For Mayans MC

In just a couple of short weeks, the pilot for Mayans MC – the first spin-off series from the world of Sons Of Anarchy – will begin the filming.

In the meantime, the show’s creative team has been busy unveiling their main cast members. In addition to series leads JD Pardo, Richard Cabral, and Sarah Bolger, TV icon Edward James Olmos will have a significant role.

The veteran actor has been cast as Felipe Reyes, the father of lead character EZ. The role is going to be important, as the drama of the Reyes family will play a pivotal part in the main story arc.

Olmos was hanging out with the ladies of TrendTalk on Tuesday morning, and they asked him about his new role. While the actor didn’t get into too much detail about his specific character, he teased some deep stuff regarding the new series.

“I’m excited, too. It’s very difficult subject matter. If you saw Sons Of Anarchy, then you really realize it was a very compelling show, very dark, but very honest to its own truth. I’m sure Kurt Sutter – who’s doing this spin-off – will take the same kind of understanding, and give it the same kind of love and integrity, that he gave Sons Of Anarchy.”

For fans of Sons Of Anarchy, that’s music to your ears. If the new show captures the essence of the original series, viewers are in for one hell of a ride.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this April in Los Angeles. Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is directing the episode, with a script written by showrunner Elgin James. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. The cast for the series includes JD Pardo, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, Richard Cabral, Sarah Bolger, and Edward James Olmos.

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

