Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Unleashes On Conservative Journalist Milo Yiannopoulos

On Thursday, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter spoke out against Milo Yiannopoulos and he absolutely blasted the conservative journalist. The 56-year-old director took to Twitter to unleash his scathing message.

Violence always blows back, but words of hate set more fires. #MiloYiannopoulos is a petty cunt who uses a bombastic POV for vain glory. — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 2, 2017

“Violence always blows back, but words of hate set more fires,” Sutter wrote. “#MiloYiannopoulous is a petty c*nt who uses a bombastic POV for vain glory.”

In case you missed it, a violent riot broke out at Wednesday night at UC Berkley when right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to make an appearance.

The universited blamed “150 masked agitators” who reportedly threw commercial-grade fireworks and rocks at the police. According to CNN, some of the black-clad protesters threw Molotov cocktails that ignited fires.

At least six people were injured in the riot.

It’s safe to assume from Kurt Sutter’s tweet that he is not a fan of Milo Yiannopoulos and that he believes his controversial stances on political issues were the root of the cause of the violent outburst at UC Berkley.

As you might imagine, Kurt Sutter’s hot take about the Breitbart editor garnered a mixed reaction from social media users.

Check out some of the Twitter responses to Sutter’s tweet about Yiannopoulous below:

@sutterink please stick to writing scripts and spare us the political bullshit. Btw how many liberals you think make up fan base of SOA? — Michael F. Chaves (@BIGmikeC_78) February 2, 2017

@sutterink pretty much sums it up! — Sharon Paz (@sharon_m_paz) February 2, 2017

@sutterink bullshit despite what the guy talks about he still has a right to talk about it especially at historically Free Speech campus — Mike Grounds (@MikeGrounds918) February 2, 2017

To keep up with Kurt Sutter, follow him on Twitter here.

What are your thoughts about Kurt Sutter’s comment regarding Milo Yiannopoulos?

