Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Opens Up About His Relationship With Charlie Hunnam

The collaborative process can be tough, especially when you’re dealing with difficult emotions like the ones featured on Sons Of Anarchy. No one know this fact better than SOA creator Kurt Sutter, and the show’s star Charlie Hunnam.

The actor and producer had to work together to bring Jax Teller to life, and to create the type of broken world that he needed in order to exist. As you can imagine, that doesn’t always lead to friendly conversations.

This collaborative effort caused the two to butt heads at times, but Sutter has revealed that the process was a healthy one for both of them. He said that their confrontations stemmed from trying to create the best show possible, and he respected that Hunnam was willing to fight for his vision.

While on the podcast 100% Honest Pretty Much…, Sutter opened up about how Sons Of Anarchy brought the two together – and what their relationship is like today.

“I love Charlie, I think we’re closer now than ever. When I was doing Bastard [Exocutioner], I was staying Charlotte street hotel and he was working with Guy Ritchie who lived right and the end in Fitzrovia. I would see Charlie riding by on his bike so we ended up hanging out quite a bit and had sort of a post-mordem. But we needed time I think for both of us.”

As you can imagine, it took a little bit of time for the brutal events of Sons Of Anarchy to digest.

The creator then talked a bit about why he and Hunnam would clash during the creative process.

“It was so brother stuff, you know what I mean? We would go at it but here’s the thing with Charlie and I – If the fuss or the noise is about the work, I don’t give a shit. When it comes down to the work and getting the best performance then for me, yeah let’s grind it out. To me, that’s process.”

Kurt Sutter and Charlie Hunnam had the type of relationship that created an incredibly creative mindset. They may have not always seen eye to eye, but the show often came out better for it.

