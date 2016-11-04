Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Getting Amped For Mayans MC, Posts Classic Photo

Judging by his social media accounts, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter seems like he is totally pumped about the spinoff series Mayans MC. The 56-year-old showrunner has been sharing a slew of images recently to tease the forthcoming offshoot series, and we could not be more excited to see what Sutter has in store for all of the SOA fans.

On November 3, Sutter shared a group shot of the Mayans Motorcycle club with the caption: “Nothing comes before familia. #MayansMC Repost @mayansmc_onfx.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The spinoff series was officially confirmed by FX Networks in May of 2016. The project is currently in pre-production, but there has been no official release date set for the show as of yet.

Last week, Sutter shared an image of with Emilio Rivera, who portrays the Mayans MC leader Marcus Alvarez. Rivera’s character will be the center of the prequel series.

The SOA showrunner shared the photo with the caption: “Breaking bread on the mean streets of Santa Monica. Only love and respect for this man. @emiliorivera48 #mayansmc.”

Breaking bread on the mean streets of Santa Monica. Only love and respect for this man. @emiliorivera48 #mayansmc A photo posted by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:20pm PDT

In addition to the Mayans MC group photo, Sutter shared on November 3, the showrunner has also been sharing fan art and several throwback photos from behind-the-scenes of SOA. He even teased the Jax Teller might be making a return to the series.

Sutter’s enthusiasm for the upcoming series is clearly infectious. Emilio Rivera shared the same group photo of the Mayans MC but with the caption: “#Rollout Gonna be a BaddAss Ride with the #MayansMC #marcusalvarez #emiliorivera follow @sutterink and @mayansmc_onfx for all updates… Repost gets the word out…#familiafirst #kurtsutter.”

Kurt Sutter and Elgin James (Little Birds) are the creators on Mayans MC. The offshoot series will reportedly be a “dark, visceral family drama that takes a new look at the most American of icons, the 1% outlaw, this time reflected through a Latino lens,” FX networks said.

To keep up with SOA’s Kurt Sutter, follow him on Twitter here, and on Instagram here.

The forthcoming installment to the SOA franchise is expected to air in 2017.

Are you looking forward to watching Kurt Sutter’s SOA spinoff Mayans MC?

[H/T Twitter: @SutterInk]