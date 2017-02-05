Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Erupts On Twitter

Kurt Sutter has taken to Twitter to call out a specific user who decided to tell him who his fan base was made up of and asked him ‘how many liberals make up the SOA fan base?’ See Sutter’s response below to the article that featured the tweet:

It’s actually only one half-bright with 32 followers… but you know, I’m a little out of practice at stirring the cunt pot. https://t.co/h0MuBH8MfI — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 4, 2017

Find below the actual tweet from the fan who, for some reason, thought he was the showrunner of Sons of Anarchy:

@sutterink please stick to writing scripts and spare us the political bullshit. Btw how many liberals you think make up fan base of SOA? — Michael F. Chaves (@BIGmikeC_78) February 2, 2017

Sutter then followed up with a solid response that explains everything quite simply. He has no agenda with his storytelling. The keyword in there is “story.” The Sons of Anarchy creator is not out to specifically tell a story that’s tent poles are purely political. No. He is here to craft stories that evoke profound emotional responses and enable the audience to develop connections with the characters on the television screen.

As a storyteller, I have no political agenda, nor need to “make a statement.” My only goal is to engage an audience through emotional truth. — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 4, 2017

Finally, Sutter goes game, set, match with a hilariously lovable tweet about him having a dear love for blowing things up:

Oh, and to blow shit up.

I love to blow shit up. — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 4, 2017

And since I am a pyro and love fire, I could watch Sutter blow things up pretty much all day.

Some other members of the Sons of Anarchy family also came in to show support for what Sutter said:

@sutterink You have totally succeeded in this respect 🙌 I value ur opinion as a fan, as a friend & as part of our huge #SOAFamily! ML&R ❤🤘❤ — Maureen Fairhurst (@HeyMo517) February 4, 2017

