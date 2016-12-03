Sons Of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam’s Involvement In Mayans MC Officially Revealed

FX has officially ordered a pilot for the Sons Of Anarchy spin-off series, Mayans MC. The episode will be written by Elgin James, directed by Kurt Sutter, and will begin shooting this March in Los Angeles.

Fans also got some great news as FX also revealed the first official plot synopsis for the new show. While the premise sounds incredibly exciting, it also gives viewers one incredibly disppointing detail.

Many were hoping for Sons Of Anarchy stars, mainly Charlie Hunnam, to come on board for the project, but the plot has indicated that this won’t be the case. Check out the synopsis below.

“Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.”

There’s no telling how incredible it will be to watch the character of EZ Reyes grow into a club member of Mayans MC, but he won’t have any interaction with the original SOA character. Those first few words say it all — “In a post Jax Teller world..”

Jax Teller, played by Charlie Hunnam, died in the final moments of the Sons Of Anarchy finale. That meant he couldn’t appear if in Mayans MC if the show was a direct sequel, but there were rumors that it could take place before, or during, the events of the original series.

According to this synopsis, Jax is already long gone.

In addition to the loss of Jax, it will be rare if fans get to see any of the original SOA characters. Some of them are still alive, but their charter is a long drive from where Mayans MC will be set. While the news series is confirmed to take place along the California/Mexico border, SOA was set in the northern part of California, near Oakland.

This isn’t to say that the show won’t feature any members of the Sons Of Anarchy, as the club has plenty of charters in the southern part of the state. However, it does mean an appearance by Chibs, Tig, Happy, or Ratboy is highly unlikely.

It’s sad to know that Jax won’t appear in Mayans MC, but the new series seems to be insanely compelling. After filming begins in March, the series looks set to debut in Fall 2017.

