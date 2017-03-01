Sons Of Anarchy: Shades Of Blue Star Cast As Mayans MC Vice President

The next ride of Sons Of Anarchy is revving up its engine, and the casting announcements have been rolling out like crazy.

As if the cast wasn’t star-studded enough, a former Shades Of Blue star has just been officially announced as a lead role in the series.

Antonio Jaramillo, who had a major role in NBC’s cop drama last year, has been given the role of the Mayans MC Vice President, Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza. The casting announcement came with a short character bio, which you can find below.

Jaramillo will play Michael “Riz” Ariza, Vice President of the Mayans MC Santo Padre and former leader of a local Mexican MC that was patched over by the Mayans. He uses his even-tempered charm to mask his mistrust and lingering resentment.

This bio teases a pretty villainous role for the new VP. If you remember the early seasons of Sons Of Anarchy, the smaller MCs that patched in with the Mayans always caused a bit of trouble. Could the Mexican ties Riz has bring some blow-back from the Cartel?

Antonio Jaramillo has also appeared in shows like Dallas, Meet The Browns, and Notorious. It’s worth noting that he also appeared in Gang Related, a show which featured Mayan star Emilio Rivera.

The Mayans MC pilot is set to film this March in Los Angeles. If picked up to series, the show will likely air on FX this fall. Jaramillo is the fifth member of the cast to officially be announced. He joins an awesome cast that includes JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, John Ortiz, and Edward James Olmos.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves

