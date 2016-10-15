Someone Keeps Updating Facebook of Couple Who Disappeared

On August 31, Charlie Carver and Kala Brown disappeared from their apartment in South Carolina.

According to Facebook, however, Carver and his girlfriend have bought a house and gotten married since then. Their families want answers about who is posting as the missing couple and why they would do such a thing.

“I wish I could tell them to stop,” Carver’s younger sister Katie told The Daily Beast. “If they know where he is, bring him home.”

The imposter even uploaded an old picture of the couple with the caption “we are fine,” then deleted it almost immediately.

Their friends and family are certain it is not them posting.

When they went missing, one of their cars disappeared too. Their phones went dead and essentials, like medicine, glasses, and contact lenses, were still in their unlocked apartment. Their beloved pomeranian was abandoned without food or water.

“That dog is her baby,” Kala’s mother told NBC News. “She’d never leave him like that.”

Their disappearance is being investigated, but the police have no new leads.

In the meantime, Carver’s account continues to be updated with sinister memes, news reports about the couple and nasty messages to his friends.

