Someone Asked Pink Why She Is So Salty, And Her Answer Was Classic

Pop superstar Pink was asked why she is so “salty,” and her answer was totally awesome. The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer took to Instagram earlier this week to shut down the haters with this hilarious response.

The 37-year-old musician shared the photo with the caption: “Somebody asked me why I’m so salty today. Here ya go.”

Somebody asked me why I’m so salty today. Here ya go. A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

The image was a paragraph that read: “The human body contains many salts, of which sodium chloride (AKA common table salt) is the major one, making up around 0.4 per cent of the body’s weight at a concentration pretty well equivalent to that in seawater. So a 50kg person would contain around 200g of sodium chloride – around 40 teaspoons. Since we lose salt whenever we sweat, it has to be continually replaced.”

After sharing on social media, Pink’s followers showered the hilarious post with more than 29k likes, and hundreds of comments. Judging by the reactions in the comments section, it’s fair to say that Pink’s critics won’t be calling her “salty” anymore after this epic response.

When the mother-of-two isn’t slamming the haters about her saltiness, she has been busy shutting down the accusations that Lady Gaga copied Pink’s signature aerial performance at Super Bowl LI.

On Tuesday, Pink shared a note on social media to praise the “Million Reasons” singer for her incredible halftime show, and throw shade at President Donald Trump at the same time.

Pink wrote on Instagram:

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing… Lady Gaga killed it yesterday. Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people. Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Crique and Peter Pan been in the air for years! Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute…”

#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

To keep up with Pink, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Pink’s salty response?

