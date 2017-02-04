Sofia Vergara Spotted Wearing Mini Dress That Is Tighter Than Tight

Sofia Vergara‘s relationship with husband Joe Manganiello would make anyone jealous, as she’s proven time and time again on her Instagram feed. Despite the duo constantly displaying their love and admiration for one another all across the internet, Vergara knows it’s important to spend time with her girlfriends to live a balanced life. The Modern Family star stunned onlookers in her simple black dress for a night out on the town with her girlfriends.

The actress has been spending most of her days filming the upcoming season of Modern Family, but has managed to find plenty of opportunities to get out and relieve some stress. Whether she was attending the Screen Actors Guild Awards or celebrating her husband’s birthday in an epic “Joe-chella” party, the star certainly knows how to relieve some stress.

Which of Sofia Vergara’s looks is your favorite? Her glamorous awards ceremony attire, her casual date night outfits, or what she wears when she’s out with her girlfriends? Let us know in the comments!

