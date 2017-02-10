Sofia Vergara Reveals Throwback Bikini Photo, Calls out Kardashians

Sofia Vergara revealed a bikini snap for “throwback Thursday,” and the Modern Family star referenced the Kardashian family in the hilarious caption.

The 44-year-old actress posted the photo with this humorous note: “#tbt to when I looked like a Vergashian @barrypeele.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

#tbt to when I looked like a Vergashian😂😂😂 @barrypeele 📸 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

In the sultry snap, the mother-of-one is rocking a white bikini that flaunted her famously curvy figure as she struck a seductive pose for the camera.

Most noticeably, Vergara’s hair is significantly darker than she has been wearing it in recent years, which makes her look like she would fit right in amongst the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family.

Since sharing the old-school risqué pic on social media, Vergara’s followers have showered the post with more than 202k likes and thousands of comments about how stunning she looked. Clearly, Sofia has a few Kardashian fans in her massive following.

For reference’s sake, here’s a pic of Kim Kardashian rocking a white monokini.

Selfish in Mexico A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 22, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

Clearly, the Colombian beauty and Kim Kardashian have strikingly similar qualities.

When Sofia Vergara isn’t posting throwback snaps of her “Vergashian” days, she has been sharing a slew of snaps from behind the scenes of Modern Family.

On Friday, Vergara, who portrays Gloria Pritchett on the ABC series, posted pics of both of her onscreen sons.

The first photo showed Rico Rodriguez, who portrays Manny Delgado on the comedy.

Rico Suave @starringrico 😘 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:26am PST

The second image showed Vergara’s onscreen son, Joe, with her TV husband, Ed O’Neill.

Acting😍😍#modernfamily A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:25am PST

To keep up with Sofia Vergara, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Sofia Vergara’s throwback bikini photo?

Up Next: Sofia Vergara Shares Adorable Photo From Modern Family Set | Sofia Vergara On Joe Manganiello’s 40th Birthday: ‘I Love That He’s Getting Old’ | Sofia Vergara Spotted Wearing Mini Dress That Is Tighter Than Tight

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Instagram: Sofia Vergara]