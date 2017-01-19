Sofia Vergara Just Gave Us An Inside Look On Set Of Modern Family

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram on Wednesday to tease a look at the set of Modern Family, and it looks like a total blast! The 44-year-old actress posted a photo featuring her co-stars Ed O’Neill and Rico Rodriguez having a playful moment between takes.

Vergara captioned the photo: “Ed is teaching him a lesson #setlife.”

Vergara’s photo shows Ed O’Neill, who portrays her TV husband Jay Pritchett, and Rico Rodriguez, who portrays Vergara’s TV son Manny Delgado, jokingly throwing punches in the kitchen of their Modern Family home.

Since posting on Instagram, Vergara’s photo racked up more than 71k likes. Also, hundreds of her followers commented on how much they love Modern Family, and thanked Vergara for sharing behind-the-scenes snaps.

Later on Wednesday, Vergara attended the 43rd Annual People’s Choice Awards. For her role as the lovable Gloria Delgado on ABC’s Modern Family, Vergara took home the award for Favorite Comedic TV actress. She beat out some highly-talented actresses in the competition including Anna Faris, Gina Rodriguez, Kaley Cuoco, and Zooey Deschanel.

The Colombian bombshell began her speech: “My English is not going to be good this time. I am very honored, I am so lucky to be here tonight.”

Vergara continued by saying: “Never in a million years did I thought with this ridiculous accent, I would be able to be a part of something so successful, so loved by all of you, like Modern Family. I haven’t taken for granted, not even one day in eight years since I got the opportunity to play Gloria Delgado. It has opened so many doors for me and for Latin actors. We need so much more doors to be open, but I am thankful. Please keep giving us opportunities because we will not disappoint you!”

During the awards show, Vergara shared a slew of snaps on Instagram to give a glimpse at the star-studded event. Check out the photos here.

