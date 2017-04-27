Snooki Reveals Stunning One-Armed Handstand Pic, Caption Tells The Scary Aftermath

Snooki is one tough mom! And the Jersey Shore star proved it to her followers and fans on social media.

The 29-year-old reality star showed herself performing an epic workout move. In the Instagram post, we see the mother-of-two dressed in purple and black tights and a white tank top. Unlike other workout pictures, Snooki was midway through a one-armed handstand.

And while it looked like a success, the caption tells a different story.

Snooki captioned the epic workout pic: “I fell over and knocked into my elliptical after this, almost breaking my neck. 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Check out the stunning workout pic below:

While this latest workout picture is scary, it isn’t all that surprising as Snooki is one tough momma.

Just a few days ago, the reality show star posted a video of her intense workout in the gym. In the video we see Snooki sporting some black and pink tights, a stripped sports bra, hat and a flowing black top over her sports bra.

In the video we see Snooki climbing a fence, utilizing her upper body strength. Then climbing down the fence and getting into some push-ups. She captioned the video: “Climb that wall bitch! @abogofit @legacy_athletic_club 💀.”

