Slenderman: Parents Of Stabbing Suspect Speak Out About The Victim

The parents of one of the Slenderman stabbing suspects have spoken out regarding the horrific crime their daughter committed. Bill and Kristi Weier, Anissa’s parents, explained that they think about the victim, Payton Leutner, every single day.

Over the past two years, the Weiers have sat in the same courtroom as Payton’s parents dozens of times. Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, who were both 12 at the time, are accused of stabbing their best friend Payton, also 12. They allegedly stabbed her 19 times after luring Payton into the woods in order to attack to her to pay tribute to a fictional Internet character known as “Slenderman,” or “Slender Man.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The horrifying crime has spawned several TV and film projects including an HBO special. According to the feature film version of Slender Man, writer David Birke describes the ominous figure as “a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless fact, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.”

“We do have eye contact and acknowledgment with the parents, but we have not given our condolences or asked, ‘How is Payton doing?’” Kristi Weier, Anissa’s mother, said while talking to People. “We have kept our distance out of respect for them and what they’re going through.”

Somehow, Payton survived the vicious attack and was able to crawl to a bike path where a passerby phoned the police.

Anissa and Morgan have been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. If found guilty, the two will face up to 65 years in prison, according to People.

“We did not raise her to do this action,” Kristi Weier said. “I cry practically ever day since the incident.”

Anissa’s father, Bill Weier explained that Payton’s family members are constantly in his thoughts.

“I think about them every day of my life,” Weier said. “As much as I would like to be able to talk to them about this, number one, how do you start that conversation? And number two, would it even be right?”

People staff writer Elaine Aradillas has been covering the case of the two Slenderman attackers since the shocking crime took place. Aradillas recently spoke out about the teenagers and their parents.

“I think what people are going to find out is how normal the parents are, and how normal their life was, and how typical they were as 12-year-old girls,” Aradillas said.

“While again these [the girls’ parents] were normal parents, they knew what their children were doing, it might be best to sort of go to that next level: Do you believe in these characters or do you know that it is pretend and make-believe?” Aradillas said.

Be sure to check out the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman on January 23.

What are your thoughts about the parents of the stabbing suspects speaking out about the victim?

Up Next: Blac Chyna Arrives In New York Wearing Quite The Revealing Getup | Nicole Kidman’s ‘Bizarre Behavior’ At The Golden Globes Has Finally Been Explained | Charles Manson Reenactment Video Is Laughably Horrible, But Still Terrifying | Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Flower Child And Reveals Video Full Of Smoke Exhales | McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Everyone’s Favorite Happy Meal Toy but There’s a Catch

[H/T People]