‘Sister Wives’ Say ‘They Are Happy Mariah Figured out Who She Is’ After Coming out to Her Family

Sister Wives’ Mariah Brown says she finally told her parents she was gay and is relieved with all her ongoing support.

“I remember thinking right before I told them, ‘If I don’t spit it out now, I’m not going to be able to,’ ” she said during an interview with PEOPLE. “Like when you go cliff jumping: ‘If I don’t jump now, I’m not going to jump at all.’ It was one of those things, and I just blurted it out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kody and his four wives gave Mariah a warms hug after she came out with the news. Kody and Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn (who all practice polygamy) know that homosexuality is not accepted through their form of the Mormon religion but it doesn’t matter to them. “We’re just happy she’s figured out who she is,” Janelle said. “It’s tremendous when you see a kid do that.”

“You come from an Old Testament religion, you are not excited that your child comes out,” Kody admitted. “I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision,” Kody says. “My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.”

According to the family, everyone hugged her after she made her announcement and is “so confident and so secure with being gay.”

Mariah even took to Twitter to thank her fans for supporting her every step of the way!

wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you😌😌🏳️‍🌈 — mariah (@mariahlian) January 2, 2017

Sister Wives will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.

This story first appeared at Womanista.