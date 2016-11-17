Sing Releases New Holiday Video

The characters from the upcoming animated film Sing have shared a holiday greeting and it will definitely put you in cheerful spirits. Sing was made by Illumination studios, the same studio behind hit films such as Despicable Me, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Despicable Me 2, and Minions.

Check out the Happy Holidays video below from the characters of Sing:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sing was written and directed by Garth Jennings (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow).

The star-studded cast for the animated feature includes: Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club), Reese Witherspoon (Walk The Line), Seth MacFarlane (Ted), Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers), John C. Reilly (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby), Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Tori Kelly (“Hollow” pop singer), Nick Kroll (The League), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), Garth Jennings (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy), Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters), and Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live).

The movie is set in a world that is inhabited by animals of all kinds. Buster Moon (McConaughey), a dapper koala who owns a once-grand theater, has been struck by difficult times. Above all, he loves the theater and will do whatever it takes to preserve it. After being faced by his life’s work crumbling to pieces, Buster Moon needs to get creative to return the building to its former glory. Buster decides to hold the world’s greatest singing competition that he hopes will fix all of his problems.

Five contestants emerge as the frontrunners in the singing competition. Mike (MacFarlane), the mouse who is a silky smooth crooner; Meena (Kelly), a timid elephant that suffers from stage fright; Rosita (Witherspoon), a busy mother trying to tend to her 25 piglets; Johnny (Egerton), a young gangster gorilla looking to make a name for himself; and lastly, Ash (Johansson), a punk-rock porcupine pursuing a solo career.

Buster Moon begins to coach each one of the contestants who believe that their life will change significantly if they win the singing competition. As Buster learns more about his contestants and the grand finale approaches, he begins to think that the theater may not be the only thing in town that needs saving.

The movie features more than 65 hit songs and is produced by Meledandri and Janet Healy. The duo has produced all of Illumination’s films since the studio started.

Sing is set to arrive in theaters on December 21, 2016.

Are you excited to watch Sing this December?