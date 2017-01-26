Minions 2 Release Date Gets Moved Up

People sure do love their Minions! Not only are the lovable yellow men on every backpack and lunchbox around the world, but they’ve now been featured in three movies, with two more on the way.

The Minions first appeared as Gru’s henchmen in the wildy-popular Despicable Me films, before Illumination decided they should have a movie of their own. Minions debuted in 2015, and was an instant box office success.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Minions 2 was given the go-ahead fairly quickly, and the original announcement had the movie slated for release on July 10, 2018.

With things going well at Illumination – and Universal moving around plenty of their franchise movies – Minions 2 got bumped to an earlier date.

Just like the first movie, Minions 2 will now hit theaters on Fourth of July weekend – a week before its original date.

The original Minions showed the history of the minion race, as they always sought to work for the greatest evil forces in the world. The film mainly focused on everyone’s favorite minions – Stuart, Bob, and Kevin – as they learned from the wicked Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock).

In addition to the new Minions sequel, the characters will also appear in this Summer’s Despicable Me 3. The third movie in the trilogy will follow Gru and his Minions as they go to battle against the former child star, Balthazar Bratt.

Despicable Me 3 is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2017.

MORE MOVIES: Fate of the Furious Trailer / Spider-Man: Homecoming/ Transformers 5 Trailer /Bad Boys 4 Release Date Moved / Baby Groot Looks Adorable In New GoTG2 Image / Zack Synder’s First Post-Justice League Movie Revealed

Source: Deadline