Brand New Alien: Covenant Photo Released

In just a couple of months, audiences will return to the world of Alien once again. Covenant, part two of Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel trilogy, will show the second interaction between humans and the aliens.

After a five minute prologue was released online this week, a new image was unveiled on Thursday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new image is one of the brighter photos we’ve seen from the film so far. It shows the crew getting off the Covenant, and looking to explore this bright new world.

The photo debuted on Empire, and the magazine also added a little more information regarding the plot of the film – and why the crew is on the planet in the first place.

This planet is not their original destination: they have detoured to answer a distress call. And given this franchise, it’s a good guess that “distress” will soon be too mild a description.

For a full look at the new image, head to the gallery below!

Alien: Covenant is the sequel to Prometheus and the second film in the Alien prequel trilogy. It is the sixth installment of the over-arching Alien franchise. The film is directed by Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien. The two films are said to share a direct connection.

Alien: Covenant currently has a 3.66 out of 5 ComicBook.com anticipation rating. Let us know how excited you are for the film by giving it your own anticipation rating below.

More Alien: James Cameron Not Impressed By Modern Franchise / Alien 5 Chances Are Slim / All Of The Alien Movies Ranked

In Alien: Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England and Benjamin Rigby.

Alien: Covenant opens in theaters on May 19, 2017.

Legion airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

[Embed id=53860]Alien: Covenant[/Embed]