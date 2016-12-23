Dwayne The Rock Johnson And Zac Efron Go All Abs In New Baywatch Photo

This all-new photo of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron from the set of Baywatch shows off the Hollywood hunks’ totally shredded abs. The snap, which was shared on Entertainment Weekly, will definitely make you want to hit the gym, and start sculpting your beach body like the stars of the upcoming film.

Johnson and Efron are seen doing their best David Hasselhoff impression as they strut on the beach after emerging from the ocean.

The director of the movie, Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), explained that it was hard not to have images from the set slip to the media considering much of the film was filmed on the beach.

“When you’re out on beach and open water, there’s nothing you can do to get out of the line of sight [of paparazzi], so we just kind of embraced it,” Gordon said.

Gordon also explained that the film offers several hat tips to the original 1980’s TV series starring Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, who will both have a cameo in the movie.

The Rock took to Instagram to share how excited he was that Pam Anderson was going to appear in the movie reboot.

“She introduced the world to ‘CJ Parker’ and became one of the most iconic characters of a generation – for the most successful TV show of all time,” wrote Johnson. “A pleasure to welcome (as gorgeous as ever) Pamela Anderson to our Baywatch cast. We couldn’t have made this movie without you. Welcome home. Thrilled you had a blast with us!”

“The history of the show is to showcase beauty,” Gordon said. “There’s a beat where one of the characters sees someone running and asks, ‘Is she running in slo-mo? And why is she wet but not that wet?’ Stuff like that shows that we are in on the joke.”

Baywatch stars Johnson as Mitch Buchannon, Efron as Matt Brody, Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) as Summer Quinn, Priyanka Chopra (Quantico) as Victoria Leeds, Ilfenesh Hadera (Oldboy) as Stephanie Holden, Kelly Rohrbach (Broad City) as C.J. Parker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (First Match) as Garner Ellerbee, Rob Huebel (Despicable Me) as Captain Thorpe.

Be sure to look for Baywatch in theaters on May 26.

