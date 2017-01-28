Shocking New Details Revealed Regarding Robin Thicke And Paula Patton Custody Battle

All new shocking details have surfaced from Robin Thicke and Paula Patton‘s custody battle. The 41-year-old actress filed a restraining order against her ex-husband on Wednesday, and there were some serious bombshells in the documents.

The L.A. judge granted Patton’s request for the time being, and now the “Blurred Lines” crooner must stay at least 100 yards away from her as well as their 6-year-old son Julian, and Patton’s mother, Joyce Patton, according to People.

Robin Thicke’s lawyer, Angela Pierce di Donato spoke out against the recent allegations.

“Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders,” Pierce di Donato said in a statement. “DCFS asked both Paula and Robin to drug test. Robin agreed and submitted to his test, but Paula refused to test. Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son.”

In Paula Patton’s court filing, there were some seriously disturbing allegations made against Robin Thicke.

One accusation was that Thicke “had a drug and alcohol problem.”

Patton stated in the documents: “Prior to our son’s birth, I observed Robin to be an occasional user of alcohol and marijuana. He would drink alcohol and smoke marijuana openly in front of family and friends. During our relationship, I observed Robin use cocaine casually at parties or social gatherings.”

In addition to alcohol and marijuana, Patton said that Thicke was eventually made aware of his “cocaine abuse.”

After the celebrity couple divorced in 2015, Robin held a birthday party for their then 5-year-old son Julian. Patton claims that Thicke invited his drug dealer to the celebration.

The Warcraft star also reported that her ex-husband cheated on her multiple times. During their 2013 Valentine’s getaway, Robin “made love” to Paula and then tried seducing another woman that was also staying at the Chateau Mormont after she fell asleep.

Paula says that she “later learned that after I had fallen asleep, Robin had attempted to have sex with some girl in the second bedroom … When I confronted Robin about this, he admitted to attempting to have sex with the stranger, but stated that he ended up being unable to do so because of the amount of cocaine that he used that evening had caused him to be unable to perform … Julian was in another room with our nanny at the time.”

Also in 2013, Robin’s music career skyrocketed after his song “Blurred Lines” became a massive hit.

The court filing states: “When Robin returned from the tour, he came home and told me that he had unprotected sex with seven other women. He then informed me that [a tabloid] had found out about this and that they were going to expose him. In exchange for better treatment, Robin offered them an exclusive interview. He wanted me to hear about the unprotected sex from him as opposed to reading it in the tabloids. I immediately had myself tested for sexually transmitted diseases and AIDS given his representation that his having sex with other women was unprotected.”

Paula even caught him in the act on one ocassion. At the MTV VMA’s Paula says, “After the taping of the awards show, I went to our room only to find Robin in bed with two naked women. I left the hotel, wandered the streets of New York and called my brother crying.”

In addition to the drug issues, and infidelity, Paula Patton also claims that Robin physically beat her.

When Robin was getting a massage in April of 2013, Paula says that she “observed him to have inappropriate contact with the masseuse. I told Robin that I was upset, and that his conduct was not cool. I left the room and went to another bedroom and locked the door … Robin became so enraged that I had interrupted his ‘massage’ that he broke down the locked door.” Shortly after, she alleges, “Robin became physically violent with me. He pushed me down and kicked me.”

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s next court hearing is scheduled for February 24.

What are your thoughts about these horrific details about Robin Thicke’s behavior with his ex-wife Paula Patton?

