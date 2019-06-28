Robin Thicke’s Fiancee April Love Geary Shamed for Feeding Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to 16-Month-Old Daughter

Robin Thicke’s fiancee April Love Geary snapped back at mommy shamers earlier this week after she was criticized for posting a video in which her 16-month-old daughter, Mia Love Thicke, is seen eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Several troll told her she was feeding the infant dangerous junkfood and even sent her links to health warnings. One critic even brought up her abortion in the argument.

Back on Monday, Geary, 24, shared a video of Mia eating the snacks, with Thicke’s hand popping into view to try and stop his daughter. “Mondays,” Geary wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Those Cheetos are beyond toxic, she’s just a child! Go read a parenting book,” one Instagram user commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Jun 24, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

“You’re being toxic for my children,” Geary replied, notes E! News.

Geary also shared a screenshot of a direct message she got from one critic, who shared a screenshot of health warnings related to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. “We’re here for a good time, not a long time,” Geary replied.

“All fairness, at least she let this one live to be born,” another fan wrote, referring to Geary’s abortion.

“Oh boohoo I aborted a fetus years ago that literally did not affect your life in any way,” Geary replied, reports TooFab.

There were a handful of fans who defended Geary though.

“I know a lot of us might not agree with a baby that young eating hot Cheetos but guess what? She’s her baby not ours!!!! Plus y’all don’t pay her bills so shut it,” one fan wrote.

“[Y’all] stop acting like u dont watch your child eat chips and other junk food,” another wrote.

“Girl, nobody is more judgmental than white people who don’t recognize their privilege,” a third fan wrote.

“Keep being the great mom you are, and don’t give the judgy moms another thought.”

In May, Geary revealed on Instagram that she had an abortion in 2014 and a miscarriage in 2017 in a caption alongside a photo of herself revealing her stomach.

“I’m glad I was able to make decisions about MY body without facing any type of punishment,” Geary wrote in a post defending her support of women’s access to abortion. “It’s scary to think that women won’t be able to choose to abort if that’s what they want/what’s necessary. ‘You can be anti abortion for yourself and pro choice for anyone who isn’t you because you realize you shouldn’t get to make the rules for someone else’s body and you’re not going to a single thing for the child they can’t/don’t want to carry. This is possible & necessary.’”

Thicke and Geary are also parents to Lola Alain Thicke, who was born in February. The couple got engaged in December, during the holiday season.

Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Julian.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NARAS