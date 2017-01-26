Shia LaBeouf Assault Video Released

On Thursday morning, Shia LaBeouf was arrested after having a physical altercation with another man. Video of the incident that got the Transformers star into trouble has finally surfaced on the Internet and was obtained by TMZ.

While some speculated that the scuffle had to do with a disagreement about Donald Trump, the cops have said that the incident actually had nothing to to do with the President.

The victim that the LaBeouf allegedly assaulted claims that the 30-year-old actor pulled his scarf, scratched him in the face, and pushed him, according to a New York Police Department spokesman.

The incident went down outside a museum in New York around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was not taken to the hospital but remained at the scene of the alleged crime.

LaBeouf was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment, according to Variety. He was seen being escorted away from the scene in handcuffs with a police officer during a live stream of the video.

Shia is scheduled to attend a court hearing for the incident on April 7.

Another video of the incident shows Shia hitting a man in the chest. LaBeouf shook the man’s hand and then proceeded to yank him away out of view of the camera. Check out the video below:

Since Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Shia LaBeouf has been regularly protesting the new President of the United States. The actor stationed himself outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.

LaBeouf was heard chanting: “He will not divide us.”

Apparently, the protesting is part of a participatory public-art project that LaBeouf and a couple of his pals are intending to run throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.

The American Honey star has been streaming the performance live and is encouraging members of the public to join in on the protest. Celebrities such as Jaden Smith have already made an appearance in the live stream.

“We’re anti-division out here,” LaBeouf said while talking to the Associated Press. “I’m just saying, be nice to each other.”

