Sherlock’s Martin Freeman, Amanda Abbington Split After 15 Years

2016 has not been a kind year for celebrity couples. The world was rocked when news broke that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were getting divorced, and it seems like yet another beloved couple is now going their separate ways. Actors Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington have split after being with one another for 15 years.

So far, no comment about the split has been given by either rep for Freeman or Abbington, but the news came from the former’s lips. During a recent interview with the Financial Times, Freeman revealed he was no longer with his long-time partner.

“I’m not with Amanda anymore,” he admitted. “It’s very, very amicable — I’ll always love Amanda.”

Shortly after the news broke, Abbington took to Twitter to thank fans and well-wishers with a cryptic message. The actress simply wrote, “Thank you,” before signing off.

Freeman and Abbington first met back in 2000 while on set of Men Only, a British television series they both worked on. The two announced they were in a relationship shortly afterwards, and Abbington has supported Freeman over the past several years as his career skyrocketed. The comedic actor stole hearts thanks to his work on the UK’s Office, Love Actually, Sherlock, and The Hobbit films. Together, the pair have starred in several projects like The Debt, The Robinsons, Swinging with the Finkels, and The All Together.

Most recently, they teamed up once more of BBC’s Sherlock. The critically acclaimed show brought Abbington on-board for Season 3 to play Mary Morstan, the wife of Dr. John Watson. Season 4 is set to premiere on New Year’s, and the show will see the couple married with a newborn daughter. In real life, Abbington and Martin have two children of their own, Joe and Grace.

Recently, Freeman spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his character’s role in Season 4 of Sherlock. The actor talked specifically about how Watson’s baby would affect the show’s dynamics, and Freeman said the massive responsibility would make Watson more careful.

“Well, I think in the ways that it does in real life, I guess — the ways that it changes you as parents in real life. That’s just a big responsibility. It can’t change the show that much because the dynamic of the show generally speaking is Sherlock and John, and their shenanigans fighting crime, but there has always been an emotional heart to the show as well,” he said.

“It’s not just a procedural CSI type crime of the week thing. It’s also always been about that friendship between those two and the other people in it. John is a little bit changed, but you can’t change the shape of the show too much.”

Sherlock Season 4 is set to debut on January 1, 2017.

