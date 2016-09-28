Sharon And Ozzy Osbourne Finally Work It Out After Affair

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon made amends after a lengthy separation.



It all started earlier this year after Sharon discovered her husband had been involved with an extramarital affair with a hairstylist. But Ozzy’s infidelity wasn’t an isolated incident and it was learned he cheated with five different women in five different countries.

The couple split shortly after the news came to light, but now they’re back together and have been working things out.

“It’s tough, you know, when you’re an addict,” Sharon explained. “He likes too much alcohol, he likes too much drugs, he likes too much sex. Everything is too much, so it’s tough for somebody that suffers with that.”

But just because Sharon says Ozzy is an addict doesn’t mean he’s off the hook. When asked if he’d be in the doghouse for his actions, she replied, “Oh, big time. Yes!”

