Shannen Doherty Completes Radiation Therapy and Thanks Her Medical Team on Social Media

As Shannen Doherty‘s battle with breast cancer continues, she makes sure to thank her team along the way, E! News reports.

The 45-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a photo on Instagram Friday of herself with her Beverly Hills-based radiation oncologist and two medical staff members standing in front of a radiation therapy machine she calls “Maggie.”

“Thank you Vantage Oncology and Dr Leslie Botnick,” Doherty wrote. “Thank you to all that work there, especially Anna, Vince, Mike (pictured here) and Jackie.”

“And a big thank you to Maggie,” she added. “Everyday you rotated around me, I knew you were zapping the last of those pesky micro cells lingering behind. Here’s hoping I never see you again sweet Maggie!!! #lovethiscrew #cancerslayer”

She shared another photo on Instagram introducing her followers to Maggie. She says she’s “seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever.”

Doherty has completed her radiation therapy and will begin taking immunotherapy drugs to help kill the cancer cells.

Despite her grueling treatments, Doherty tries to remain active. She posted a video of herself working out by dancing in between radiation sessions with her trainer, Neda.

Congratulations Shannen on finishing radiation therapy!

