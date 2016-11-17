Shakira Shares Update On Son Sasha’s Health After Canceling Award Show Performances

After canceling two major upcoming appearances citing “personal matters,” singer Shakira has revealed that her youngest son, Sasha was sick, but that “everything is under control now.”

Shakira shared a sweet photo of herself and 21-month-old Sasha, her second son with partner Gerard Piqué, on social media Wednesday, letting fans know that everything was okay.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thanks for all the messages you sent for Sasha while he was sick,” she wrote. “Everything is under control now, and he’s back to his cheerful self!”

Thanks for all the messages you sent for Sasha while he was sick. Everything is under control now, and he’s back to his cheerful self! pic.twitter.com/vbBihoMYaC — Shakira (@shakira) November 15, 2016

She later posted a sweet photo of Sasha with his older brother, 3-year-old Milan.

“Mis niñitos!” the singer captioned the adorable snap.

Shakira was scheduled to appear at Thursday’s Latin GRAMMY Awards as well as Sunday’s American Music Awards.

“Due to personal matters, I won’t be able to travel to Las Vegas and LA to attend the @LatinGRAMMYs or the @AMAs this year,” she tweeted on Nov. 7. “I will be accompanying @carlosvives in spirit @LatinGRAMMYs, celebrating this incredible year that we’ve shared together with #LaBicicleta.”

Shakira’s duet with Carlos Vives, “La Bicicleta,” is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Latin GRAMMYs, PEOPLE shares.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com