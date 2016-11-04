Sex Robots With Heated Genitals Are Coming Soon

Well, it sounds like HBO’s Westworld is coming to life! For $15,000 you can have your own sex robot with heated genitals.

Scientists have created a sex robot that looks human in appearance and will have synthetic skin. The machines have heated genitals and have even been given the capability of speaking in a sultry voice.

The robots will allow for sexual intercourse that align with their owner’s sexual orientation and preferences, according to Daily Mail.

The bizarre machines are being developed by Abyss Creations at their factory in California. For several years, Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics has been leading the way in lifelike machines. However, Abyss Creations is leading the way in the technology for sex-bots.

Scientists have already managed to create robots that can walk, climb the stairs, play soccer, create art, and play the trumpet. However, this latest advance in the field of robotics is easily the most shocking.

David Levy, the author of Love And Sex With Robots (Harper Collins), has a PhD from the University of Maastricht for a thesis on robots, and explained how the technological advances for robotics will continue to get more humanlike in an article on Daily Mail

“This coming wave of sex robots will be humanlike in appearance and size,” robotics expert, David Levy wrote. “They will have human-like genitals. And they will allow intercourse according to their owner’s sexual orientation and tastes.”

The skin will be synthetic and embedded with electronic sensors to enable the machines to feel artificial pleasure.

“I’ve no doubt some will find it creepy, but we can be clear on this: the arrival of sexually responsive robots will have enormous consequences,” Levy said.

Levy also explained that he believes that the next major advance in robotics will be that the technology will intimate encounters with other technology itself. They will be able to fall in love with other robots, have sexual intercourse with other robots, and even marry them.

The founder of Abyss Creations, Matt McMullen, has explained that he wants to make sure that his sex-bots give the appearance of actually enjoying the “sexual” experiences.

“I want to have people actually develop an emotional attachment to not only the robot but the actual character behind it,” McMullen said. “To develop some kind of love for this being.”

The sex-bots are set to hit the market in 2017.

What are your thoughts about sex-bots that will be hitting the market in 2017?

[H/T Thrillist, Daily Mail]