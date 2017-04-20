Intense Sex Noises Interrupted A Florida Tennis Match

Tennis fans are typically used to hearing grunts and groans during an intense match, but attendees of the 2017 Sarasota Open got a lot more than they bargained for. During a heated match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger on Tuesday night, the loud, NSFW sounds of a couple having sex can be heard coming from outside the court.

(1/2) A couple making love disturbs the Sarasota R1 match between @FTiafoe and #Krueger pic.twitter.com/ZCgY9ffnJ0 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 19, 2017

The audible moans from the female participant can be heard on the televised broadcast and was soon picked up on by the players, fans and commentators.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well, that is the most bizarre situation,” announcer Mike Cation said. “I don’t know how to put this, folks, but somebody’s phone is going off in the stands … and it was an adult video.”

After a while, the sounds were heard again. Upon further inspection, it was definitely not a phone making the noise. The sound was a couple having very loud sex from a neighboring apartment.

UP NEXT: Serena Williams Reveals New Bikini Pic

“Nope, that’s not a phone. That is … that’s an apartment across the lake,” Cation said. “Well, everyone was looking around to see where that was coming from and finally, figure out, that wasn’t a video. At least somebody’s having a good night.”

Both Tiafoe and Krueger were extremely amused by the situation as they played on.

At one point Tiafoe, who won the match in straight sets, yells to the couple, “It can’t be that good!”

Watch the second half of the clip below.

MORE:

[h/t New York Post]