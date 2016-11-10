Seth Meyers Gets Misty Talking About President Trump

Late Night host Seth Meyers got a little teary eyed during his opening monologue in the hours after President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential election.



Meyers has admitted in the past he’s underestimated President-elect Trump, and reiterated that point during his monologue. But it was when Meyers was talking about how excited his mother was at the prospect of the first female president that the water works started.

“I do really feel for the parents who had to explain this to their kids this morning—especially parents with daughters because a lot of them, like me, probably thought Hillary would be our first woman president,” Meyers said. “But she won’t be. But that does mean—that does mean—that someone’s daughter is out there right now who will one day have that title. And maybe you’re a woman who’s currently a senator, maybe you’re still in college, hopefully you’re not a toddler—but who knows. With the way things went last night, who knows. The fact is, we don’t know who you are, but I imagine this moment today will be a defining one for you. One that will make you work harder, and strive farther, and whoever you are, I hope I live to see your inauguration.”

[ H/T The Daily Beast ]