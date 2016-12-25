Selena Gomez Makes A Public Appearance At Children’s Hospital On Christmas Eve

Selena Gomez made a public appearance on Christmas Eve to help spread some holiday joy to the kids of the Cook Children’s Medical Center in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. This is one of the very few public appearances Gomez has made since she announced her break earlier in 2016.

The former Disney Channel star and pop singer took the time away from her family to make this Christmas Eve special for the kids who don’t get to have a traditional Christmas with their families. The 24-year-old singer spent time hanging out with a few of the kids in the Child Life Zone play area, where she decorated cookies.

“She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” said a source close to Gomez. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.”

Gomez has cried during fan meet-and-greets in the past, showing that she really is a very sweet person. Getting to meet someone like Gomez truly makes this holiday special for the children at the hospital.

Thank you @selenagomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren’t able to be home this Christmas Eve! #selenagomez #christmaseve #tistheseason #holidayseason A photo posted by Child Life Zone Fort Worth (@cookchildrensclz) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

“Thank you @selenagomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren’t able to be home this Christmas Eve!” Cook Children’s Medical Center posted alongside a photo of Gomez giving a patient a big hug.

Gomez was even kind enough to meet with a few patients who were able to meet her in the play zone. A patient named Madison was pictured getting a hug from the singer, whose mother posted on Instagram.

“Shelby and Madison both remember watching her on Barney, Wizards of Waverly Place and have been listening to her music for years!” she captioned the photo. “Such a great gift of kindness she showed us today!!”

