Selena Gomez Hits Massive Instagram Milestone That’s Never Been Done Before

While pop superstar Selena Gomez may be taking a break from social media, her loyal fans definitely are not. The “Hands to Myself” singer recently surpassed a massive social media milestone that has never been done before. Gomez now has the 100 million follower mark thanks to a spirited campaign helmed by the Selenators.

Even though 24-year-old Gomez has refrained from posting any pictures in 6 weeks, her number of followers has continued to skyrocket. The last photo she shared was from her now-cancelled Revival tour.

@revivaltour A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 15, 2016 at 5:40am PDT

Gomez’s break from social media came on the heels of her announcement that she is battling with a case of Lupus-related depression. While Gomez already had the biggest Instagram account, the Selenators made a huge push to get her over the 100 million follower hump by starting the #SelenaBreakTheInternet hashtag in her social media absence.

She deserves the 100 million followers on Instagram, I adore this sweet girl so much. #SelenaBreakTheInternet pic.twitter.com/AWbduEbO6n — Jenny ♡ (@strxwbxrryirwin) September 24, 2016

Hasn’t posted anything in over a month, yet is the first and only person to reach 100M followers on Instagram. #SelenaBreakTheInternet pic.twitter.com/ettxLDT7Hm — ㅤ (@selenaszayn) September 25, 2016

Me seeing queen hit 100M and then seeing the trend like #SelenaBreakTheInternet pic.twitter.com/4G7qslvmEj — Achu (@nefelibata36) September 25, 2016

Not only does Gomez have the most followers of anyone on the social platform, but also she has the “most liked” photo on all of Instagram.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

The other queens of Instagram behind Selena Gomez include: Taylor Swift (91.4 million), Beyonce (85.3 million), Ariana Grande (85 million), and Kim Kardashian West (83.6 million).

A spokesperson for Instagram confirmed to Billboard that Selena Gomez is in fact the most-followed person on the social network.

Are you surprised that pop singer Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram?

