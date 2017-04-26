Selena Gomez Chops Off A Ton Of Her Hair

Selena Gomez has traded in her long locks for a chic bob haircut. The pop superstar took to social media on Tuesday night to share a photo of her new daring look.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

In the Instagram post, there are two photos pinned up to a wall that showcases the 24-year-old singer’s new hairdo. Gomez was sporting a white bathroom that was barely hanging on her shoulders as she seductively posed for the camera.

Judging by the fact that the photo racked up more than 3.9 million likes in less than 24 hours, it’s fair to say that the Selenators are loving the look.

“Why are you so beautiful @selenagomez?? Why??” one adoring fan wrote.

“This is so you! That style suits you the best!” another commented.

Even though she got rave reviews over the hairdo, it’s hard to tell whether the photo wasn’t the result of strategic lighting and a wig. It’s possible that Selena took a trick out of the Kardashian-Jenner playbook and rocked a wig for this sultry photoshoot.

When the “Hands to Myself” songstress isn’t sharing photos of her bob hairdo, she has been busy celebrating her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie’s wedding.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a photo from the wedding and it will give you all the feels.

Selena captioned the snap: “Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married. Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!”

Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married. Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie! 💕 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

