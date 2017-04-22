‘Second Wives Club’ Star Shawna Craig Offers To Become Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate

Recently, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian would endanger herself if she attempted to have any more children.

This, understandably, was distressing news for Kim and her rap icon husband Kanye West.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So then the topic of a surrogate came up, and it looks like people are ready to throw their names into the metaphorical hat without the couple even confirming this is the route they’d want to go.

30-year-old Shawna Craig, from the Second Wives Club reality tv show, recently said in an interview that she’d love to bet the A-list couple’s surrogate.

She clarified that it’s purely about the experience for her, saying, “It’s not really a financial thing where I want to make money. It’s more about the story and about something that makes me feel like I’m doing something good for someone else.”

Craig is married to actor Lorenzo Lamas, and, ironically, she is his fifth wife, so maybe she should get her own spin-off, Fifth Wives Club.

Turns out, her husband has a connection that could help her make this dream a reality.

She explained, “[My husband] used to be close to her mom and Bruce [Jenner]. So maybe he should put a phone call it. I’m totally open to it!”

You’d be justified if you thought to yourself, “Well that would be an awkward conversation to have with your spouse,” but just wait, cause there’s more.

As it turns out, Shawna has experience in this particular area because she was a surrogate for her stepdaughter.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but it’s definitely sweet of Shawna to put the offer out there. Even if it is entirely unlikely to happen.

More News:

[H/T: Hollywood Life]