Scott Disick Reveals Shocking Secret In ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Promo

The latest promo trailer for the hit-E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows us so much behind-the-scenes drama in the Kardashian-Jenner household.

In the video we see details about Kim K’s Paris robbery, Kylie and Kendall talk life in the public eye, Kanye walks off stage after only performing three songs and Scott Disick brings a girl on the family vacation.

During an argument about him bringing the girl he admits that he is a sex addict. We also see Kourtney telling him that she can never forgive him.

Kim posted the the promo to her social media account captioning when the new season of KUWTK will premiere.

Season 13 of KUWTK premieres this Sunday, March 12 at 9/8c on E! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Although we’ve seen a lot of these stories in the media it will be nice to get the full story from the Kardashians.

Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

